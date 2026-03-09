Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 17,445 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

