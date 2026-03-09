Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 8,618 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $668,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

