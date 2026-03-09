Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,458,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 415,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 403,208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 283,443 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 55,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 663.4% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $33.86 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $213.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

