Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. $GEL

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 126.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 103,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.80. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $440.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.18%.

Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy’s operations are organized into several key business segments.

