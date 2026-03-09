Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 139.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 2.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,850,000 after acquiring an additional 216,813 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Snap-On by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total transaction of $534,071.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,991.41. This represents a 32.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total transaction of $2,690,778.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,429 shares of company stock valued at $17,598,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $372.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.03. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.81 and a twelve month high of $390.13.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price objective on Snap-On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

