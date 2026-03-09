Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after buying an additional 329,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,380,000 after buying an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 925,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $144.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

