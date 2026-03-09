Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $86.42 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $191,101.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,915.60. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,662.56. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 859,758 shares of company stock worth $74,481,931. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

