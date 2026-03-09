Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,965 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 43.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $42.00 price objective on Genpact in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $41.74 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 525,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,535.39. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,565,158. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.