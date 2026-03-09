Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,738 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at about $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after buying an additional 2,127,565 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.48 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $99.58.

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Positive Sentiment: Operational cadence pickup — Rocket Lab completed two successful launches within days (its 83rd overall), demonstrating reliability and increasing near‑term revenue visibility from launch services. Read More.

Operational cadence pickup — Rocket Lab completed two successful launches within days (its 83rd overall), demonstrating reliability and increasing near‑term revenue visibility from launch services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong financials and backlog — Q4/FY2025 beat expectations, record ~$602M full‑year revenue, improving margins and a $1.85B backlog (includes an $816M SDA prime), which supports analyst upgrades and longer‑term revenue visibility. Read More.

Strong financials and backlog — Q4/FY2025 beat expectations, record ~$602M full‑year revenue, improving margins and a $1.85B backlog (includes an $816M SDA prime), which supports analyst upgrades and longer‑term revenue visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix and ratings — some firms raised targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald) while others stayed cautious or kept holds; consensus remains a Moderate Buy but opinions vary on Neutron timing and R&D spend. Read More.

Analyst mix and ratings — some firms raised targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald) while others stayed cautious or kept holds; consensus remains a Moderate Buy but opinions vary on Neutron timing and R&D spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Neutron delay and development risk — management pushed Neutron’s maiden flight to Q4 2026 after a Stage‑1 tank rupture in testing; higher near‑term R&D spending and timeline uncertainty weigh on margins and sentiment. Read More.

Neutron delay and development risk — management pushed Neutron’s maiden flight to Q4 2026 after a Stage‑1 tank rupture in testing; higher near‑term R&D spending and timeline uncertainty weigh on margins and sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CEO, CFO and senior executives disclosed material share sales (March 2–4 filings). While company says sales are routine, multiple large insider transactions can pressure intraday liquidity and generate retail anxiety. Read More.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,344,302 shares of company stock worth $279,695,404. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

