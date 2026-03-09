Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 171.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after buying an additional 572,770 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $75,203,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 92.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,086,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 523,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 99.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $97.53 and a 1 year high of $159.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.