Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.50.

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders. Article Title

Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management’s strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long‑term growth and shareholder returns. Article Title

Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management’s strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long‑term growth and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a “Hold” rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement. Article Title

Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a “Hold” rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near‑term strength but some uncertainty on longer‑term margin expansion. Article Title

Zacks’ view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near‑term strength but some uncertainty on longer‑term margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non‑company specific: a local hospital (Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental‑health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA’s large national footprint. Article Title Article Title

Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non‑company specific: a local hospital (Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental‑health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA’s large national footprint. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term policy and revenue risks remain prominent: recent company commentary and market writeups note revenue growth was slightly below expectations in the prior quarter and management flagged $600–$900M of potential EBITDA headwinds from insurance‑exchange changes plus state supplemental payment declines — factors that could cap near‑term upside despite strong EPS. Article Title

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $533.63 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.18 and a 12 month high of $552.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

