Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 17,496 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

