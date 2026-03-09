Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 31,954 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Doximity by 642.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 153,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 525.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 921,533 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 65.0% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 11.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,404,000 after purchasing an additional 609,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.44. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $515,814. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

