Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 344,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VDE opened at $159.62 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

