Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation $KVAC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 52.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,046,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 361,071 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keen Vision Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVAC opened at $11.93 on Monday. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Featured Stories

