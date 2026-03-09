Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,000 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 1.8% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $112.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

