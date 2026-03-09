Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) by 600.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingram Micro by 855.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ingram Micro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingram Micro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Ingram Micro stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 0.62%.Ingram Micro’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro’s end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company’s offerings are organized across several core areas.

