Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Flex LNG by 64.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 42.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flex LNG by 413.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Price Performance

FLNG stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.31. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Flex LNG Dividend Announcement

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $87.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 21.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd is a Bermuda-registered owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, offering shipping services to major energy producers and utilities worldwide. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has focused on building a versatile fleet of modern, eco-efficient LNG vessels designed to meet the growing global demand for lower-emission fuel transportation.

The company’s core activities encompass time-charter contracts, long-term transportation agreements and spot market voyages.

