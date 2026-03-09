Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation $OAKU

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 7,223.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Oak Woods Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Woods Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:OAKU opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.00.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OAKU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. Established in 2021 through an initial public offering on the Nasdaq, the company’s primary objective is to raise capital and effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Oak Woods Acquisition focuses on identifying targets in digital infrastructure, next-generation computing and data-driven markets.

Featured Stories

