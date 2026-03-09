Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eureka Acquisition Corp. $EURK

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 133,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Get Eureka Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000.

Eureka Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EURK opened at $11.21 on Monday. Eureka Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eureka Acquisition ( NASDAQ:EURK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eureka Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EURK

About Eureka Acquisition

(Free Report)

Eureka Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: EURK) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank‐check vehicle, the company raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations. Eureka Acquisition does not engage in any operational business activities of its own and has not yet announced a definitive target or transaction.

The company’s charter provides a fixed time frame—typically 24 to 36 months—to identify and complete a qualifying business combination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eureka Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.