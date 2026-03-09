Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 52,886 Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation $BKHA

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Hawk Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKHA opened at $11.52 on Monday. Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hawk Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BKHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Hawk Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Black Hawk Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

Featured Stories

