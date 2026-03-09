Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 131.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.76%.American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company’s holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

