Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,702 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 533.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $35,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,710.79. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,586 shares of company stock worth $449,725 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

ExlService stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

