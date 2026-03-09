Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,001 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 11,013.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,378,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,092,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Zacks Research raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Richard Petrino bought 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,910.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,168.12. The trade was a 42.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $468,361.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,887.28. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $138.59 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $157.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Northern Trust Company Profile



Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

See Also

