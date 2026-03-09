Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 42.3% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:PNR opened at $92.25 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

See Also

