Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 161.6% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 500.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 891,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,430,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,017,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 508,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 213,941 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $119.05 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $165.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baidu News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers keep backing Baidu and some trim targets but remain constructive — Nomura maintained a “buy” while lowering its target to $186, and J.P. Morgan and Citi reiterated buy ratings, supporting demand from institutional investors. Nomura Adjusts Baidu Price Target J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating Baidu Gets a Buy from Citi
- Positive Sentiment: Active investor interest and momentum flows — recent coverage highlights a large $32M bet and trending stock chatter that can amplify short‑term buying. What’s Behind This $32 Million Bet on Baidu
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target tweaks are mixed — Susquehanna raised its target modestly to $120 with a “neutral” rating, which is more of a technical adjustment than a strong directional signal. Susquehanna Raises Target to $120
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and trending pieces (Zacks, Benzinga analyst roundup) increase visibility but do not change fundamentals immediately; useful to gauge sentiment. Baidu Is a Trending Stock (Zacks) Expert Outlook: Baidu (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term technical bounce — Baidu reversed a long losing streak recently, which can attract momentum traders. Baidu Gains After Nine-Session Losing Streak
- Negative Sentiment: New securities‑fraud investigation announced by the Portnoy Law Firm — potential for litigation, distraction, and legal costs if a class action proceeds. Portnoy Law Firm Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that a $16.2B charge highlights risks in Baidu’s AI investments have pressured sentiment and contributed to recent large declines. That raises execution and capital‑allocation concerns for investors. Baidu Stock Drops as $16.2B Charge Exposes AI Gamble
- Negative Sentiment: Broader China macro weakness — coverage noting China’s lower growth target keeps pressure on Chinese tech multiples and investor appetite. Alibaba, NIO, and Other Chinese Stocks Fall (Barron’s)
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.
Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.
