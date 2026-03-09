Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPD Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 161.6% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 500.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 891,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 743,205 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,430,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,017,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 508,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 213,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $119.05 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $165.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Wall Street Zen cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

