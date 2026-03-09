Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 252,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 811,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 317,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $42.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.