Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 186.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $77,471,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,608,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,266.52. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -119.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

