Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 71,859 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 215.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,859 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst raised the Q1 EPS forecast for Antero Midstream, signaling stronger near‑term earnings expectations which supports the stock. Q1 EPS Forecast for Antero Midstream Lifted by Analyst

Analyst raised the Q1 EPS forecast for Antero Midstream, signaling stronger near‑term earnings expectations which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased FY2026 guidance to $1.17 (from $0.96) and raised multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 2026), boosting near‑term earnings visibility and supporting valuation — a positive catalyst for the stock.

Zacks Research increased FY2026 guidance to $1.17 (from $0.96) and raised multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 2026), boosting near‑term earnings visibility and supporting valuation — a positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks significantly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.32 from $0.26), which could signal a stronger seasonal/operational outlook that investors may reward.

Zacks significantly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.32 from $0.26), which could signal a stronger seasonal/operational outlook that investors may reward. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on AM and the consensus full‑year EPS picture remains mixed (current consensus cited near ~$0.95), so analyst sentiment is cautious overall.

Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating on AM and the consensus full‑year EPS picture remains mixed (current consensus cited near ~$0.95), so analyst sentiment is cautious overall. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market factors — including geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil, and upcoming CPI/PPI/PCE prints — are keeping broader market volatility elevated and may limit momentum in midstream names like AM.

Macro and market factors — including geopolitical uncertainty, rising oil, and upcoming CPI/PPI/PCE prints — are keeping broader market volatility elevated and may limit momentum in midstream names like AM. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting some upside, Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarter estimates (Q1, Q3 and parts of FY2027 modestly lowered to $1.21 from $1.23), which could weigh on longer‑term earnings expectations and cap multiple expansion.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

