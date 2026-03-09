Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Humana by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

HUM stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

