Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,244 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JVAL opened at $49.78 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $667.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

