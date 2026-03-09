Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,494 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 853.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5,770.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,927 shares of company stock worth $3,272,658 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

