Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,494 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 853.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5,770.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,927 shares of company stock worth $3,272,658 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and signs of enterprise traction — Okta reported stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue and EPS (revenue ~$761M, EPS $0.90) with cRPO/contract metrics up, which underpins the near-term rally. Okta Earnings Beat, But Growth Questions Remain
- Positive Sentiment: AI‑agent product traction — Management said AI‑related products (e.g., Auth0 for AI Agents / Okta for AI Agents) contributed meaningfully to Q4 bookings and the company exceeded $3B in ACV, giving a credible growth narrative tied to securing non‑human identities. Okta Ties AI Security Push To Larger Contracts And Equity Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes — Multiple brokers reiterated or upgraded coverage after the print (BMO upgraded to Outperform with a $97 PT; JPMorgan raised its PT slightly; Jefferies/DA Davidson remain constructive), which supports near‑term upside. BMO Capital Upgrades Okta to Outperform
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — while some firms kept or raised price targets, many others trimmed targets on a mix of valuation and near‑term growth concerns; consensus views show upside but with varied conviction. Okta To Rally Around 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday
- Neutral Sentiment: Equity plan / shelf filing announced — Okta filed a $763M shelf tied to an ESOP equity offering; routine for employee programs but worth noting for potential future supply. Okta Ties AI Security Push To Larger Contracts And Equity Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2027 guidance and Q1 outlook — management’s FY‑27 and Q1 guidance implied a near‑term revenue deceleration (Q1 revenue guide slightly below Street estimates), which tempers the rally and keeps longer‑term growth questions alive. Okta’s Q4 results surpass estimates, but guidance appears mixed
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution questions on the AI agent opportunity — analysts warn that the AI‑agent TAM is attractive but unproven; large cloud players and security vendors are building competing solutions, making monetization and sustained re‑acceleration uncertain. Okta: Bigger Deals And Renewed Growth, Thanks To Agentic AI
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts — several brokers trimmed targets post‑earnings despite positive notes, signaling caution on valuation and the company’s ability to reaccelerate growth. Benzinga Coverage of Price Target Changes
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Okta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.
At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.
