Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $202,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

