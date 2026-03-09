Dalal Street LLC Trims Stake in Valaris Limited $VAL

Dalal Street LLC lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,522 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises about 15.4% of Dalal Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $52,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Valaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $87.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $102.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

