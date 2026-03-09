Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.12, for a total value of $1,450,448.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,644.80. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $480,954.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,992. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE DRI opened at $203.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

