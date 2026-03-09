Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 51,142 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $93,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 985,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $180.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $183.36.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $199.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,094,093.76. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler kept an “overweight” rating on FANG and trimmed its price target only slightly (from $218 to $215), signalling continued conviction in upside. Piper Sandler price target note

Piper Sandler kept an “overweight” rating on FANG and trimmed its price target only slightly (from $218 to $215), signalling continued conviction in upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target substantially (to $216) and maintained a “buy” rating, providing another bullish analyst signal that supports further upside. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its price target substantially (to $216) and maintained a “buy” rating, providing another bullish analyst signal that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating with a $195 target, citing disciplined growth, expanding inventory and low breakevens — supportive fundamentals for investors focusing on cash returns and resilience. TD Cowen buy rating

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating with a $195 target, citing disciplined growth, expanding inventory and low breakevens — supportive fundamentals for investors focusing on cash returns and resilience. Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups highlight FANG as one of the energy stocks leading this year’s rally (LNG/export tailwinds and shareholder-friendly cost structures cited), which may attract momentum buyers. Benzinga rally piece

Market write-ups highlight FANG as one of the energy stocks leading this year’s rally (LNG/export tailwinds and shareholder-friendly cost structures cited), which may attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights FANG among names to watch as WTI moves above $75, indicating commodity-driven upside potential for upstream producers. Zacks oil price note

Zacks highlights FANG among names to watch as WTI moves above $75, indicating commodity-driven upside potential for upstream producers. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report in the feed appears unreliable (shows zero shares / NaN change), so there’s no clear evidence of a new short squeeze or mounting short pressure to impact the stock today.

A short-interest report in the feed appears unreliable (shows zero shares / NaN change), so there’s no clear evidence of a new short squeeze or mounting short pressure to impact the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark Co. downgraded Diamondback from “buy” to “hold,” removing one bullish endorsement and likely contributing to investor caution despite other positive notes. Benchmark downgrade

Benchmark Co. downgraded Diamondback from “buy” to “hold,” removing one bullish endorsement and likely contributing to investor caution despite other positive notes. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Barron’s) note that some energy names are being downgraded even as oil rallies, a theme that can cap multiple-stock rallies and temper enthusiasm for big rerating moves. Barron’s sector downgrade piece

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

