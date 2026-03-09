Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 171,378 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,943,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $187,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,134.31. This represents a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.