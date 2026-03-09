Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 250,651 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,606,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $180,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,134,000 after purchasing an additional 769,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,102,000 after buying an additional 624,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,980,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 649,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 135,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,995. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,417.90. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.51%.The company had revenue of $253.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

