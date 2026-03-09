Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,951 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $193,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in TopBuild by 102.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 391,299 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7,961.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,119,000 after purchasing an additional 390,838 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 24.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 376,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.26.

BLD stock opened at $388.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $559.47.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

