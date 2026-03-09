Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,449,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $183,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 518.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

