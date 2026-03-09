Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $179,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 109,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5,046.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 424,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.3%

TRU opened at $77.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,497 shares of company stock worth $714,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.