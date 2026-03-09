Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 120,207 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,130,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $176,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $175.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

