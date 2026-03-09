Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 137,507 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $187,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,374,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,262,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,413,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $415,290.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

