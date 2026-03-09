Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 147,375 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,107,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $191,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 412.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

