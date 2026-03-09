Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 46,305 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,879,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $194,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

