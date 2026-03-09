Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,044,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $201,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $106.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

