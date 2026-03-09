Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $177,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 255.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 77.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WesBanco Trading Down 2.8%

WSBC opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.43%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

