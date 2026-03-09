Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $199,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $470.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

