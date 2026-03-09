Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 187,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $200,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $134,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,874,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4,226.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,012,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 989,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,498 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 922,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 769.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 632,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 559,926 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $5,269,071.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,333,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,407,273.96. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $79,925,982.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,477,991 shares of company stock worth $165,323,554 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.