Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.42 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $177,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,386,000 after buying an additional 371,265 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after buying an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after buying an additional 896,393 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 7,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,486,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,303,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 639,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have a consensus “Hold” on BILL, indicating lukewarm professional sentiment that can limit upside momentum even after recent beats; this rating was reported by American Banking News. BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Analysts have a consensus “Hold” on BILL, indicating lukewarm professional sentiment that can limit upside momentum even after recent beats; this rating was reported by American Banking News. Neutral Sentiment: A U.S. crypto bill hit a new impasse in Congress, raising doubts about the regulatory path for crypto businesses and related fintech services; regulatory uncertainty can weigh on fintech valuations and potential partnerships or product expansion for payments vendors. Crypto bill hits new impasse, raising doubts over its future

A U.S. crypto bill hit a new impasse in Congress, raising doubts about the regulatory path for crypto businesses and related fintech services; regulatory uncertainty can weigh on fintech valuations and potential partnerships or product expansion for payments vendors. Neutral Sentiment: State-level AI and industry-protection bills (for example, a New York bill aimed at protecting lawyers from AI competition) highlight rising regulatory scrutiny around AI and professional services—an evolving policy backdrop that could influence adoption timelines for automation tools in some customer segments. This Bill in New York State Would Protect Lawyers From AI Competition

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

